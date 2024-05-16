Chiefs' Harrison Butker Roasted By Official Kansas City X Account After Speech

Harrison Butker got disowned by Kansas City following his controversial commencement speech -- at least briefly on social media -- with the city's official X account dissing the Chiefs kicker amid the backlash ... before later issuing an apology.

The @KansasCity page -- which dons the gray badge for government-verified handles -- shaded the hell outta the three-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday ... saying, "Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee's Summit."

FYI -- Lee's Summit is about half an hour outside of Kansas City, and a solid 20 from Arrowhead Stadium. Essentially, the account was saying "dude's not one of us!!!"

Despite whether it was meant to be a joke or not, the account later deleted the diss ... saying, "We apologies (sic) for our previous tweet. It was shared in error."

Of course, Butker has been the center of outrage following his speech at Benedictine College in Kansas ... which covered hot button topics like abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, Covid and a woman's purpose being homemakers and mothers.

The guy even brought Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, into the fold ... citing one of her song lyrics to get his point across.

Benedictine College

It wasn't just the city's X account piling on Butker -- the Los Angeles Chargers also threw shade at him with their Sims-themed schedule reveal ... showing him cooking in the kitchen.

The NFL's Chief Diversity Officer, Jonathan Beane, addressed the matter with Outsports ... saying, "Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity."

"His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."