Dana White Gives Update On Fighter Who Asked For Contract At Presser

... Gives Update On Fighter Who Asked For UFC Contract

Play video content TMZSports.com

An undefeated yet unknown fighter used the UFC 308 press conference to ask Dana White for a contract ... and it seems it's paid off in a massive way!

The UFC honcho, live from Power Slap 9, joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... where the fellas talked about Dorobshokh Nabotov's bold strategy to land a contract with the world's most popular MMA promotion.

If you missed it ... Dana was holding a media event in Abu Dhabi to promote UFC 308 when Nabotov, sitting in the stands in fans and the media, stepped to the mic and made his pitch to the UFC CEO.

“I am an undefeated elite athlete from Tajikistan. Nabotov Dorobshokh, nine wins, zero losses," the fighter said.

a random guy just asked Dana White to sign him to the UFC and DANA SAID YES 😭



SHOT HIS SHOT 🔥 #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/ACnRCSl2iI — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 24, 2024 @acdmma_

"Dana, I don’t have a question I came here for a fight on short notice. I’ve never had a manager, I did it all by myself, please give me a chance. Dana, I want to fight in the UFC please give me a chance, I’m ready, please give me, Dana.”

Bold strategy, Cotton. But, did it work? We asked White.

"I'm actually flying to Korea for Dana White: Looking for a Fight on YouTube. The Korean Zombie is putting on a show. He started his own promotion there. December 14th," Dana explained.

"I'm going to have [Korean Zombie] put that kid on the card and we're going to find out what he's got. If he wins that night I'll sign him!"

Found one of his TKO’s. He is Dorobshokh Nabotov (7-0) with only 3 finishes 🇹🇯 https://t.co/WzA7he0hYw pic.twitter.com/HZCzhPHuG9 — Elonov 🇦🇺 (@ElonovMMA) October 24, 2024 @ElonovMMA

FYI, Nabotov, per Tapology, shows he's been fighting professionally since early-2018, and has racked up a 7-0 record fighting in promotions around Russia. He hasn't faced anyone of international note, but that could soon change.

We also talked to Dana about Power Slap 9 ... the first time the organization has gone international. PS9 has a bunch of stars competing, including Paige VanZant vs. Chelsea Dodson and "Da Crazy Hawaiian" vs. Vasily Kamotsky ... going down right now on Rumble!