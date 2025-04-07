L.A. Dodgers Visit Donald Trump at White House for World Series Celebration

Play video content

The L.A. Dodgers will take on the Nats in D.C. on Monday night, but before they hit the diamond at Nationals Park ... they'll be partying with Donald Trump!!!

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the rest of the Boys in Blue will visit the White House to celebrate their 2024 World Series victory with the president in a matter of minutes.

It's, of course, the second time since 2021 the Dodgers will make the trip to 1600 Penn. Ave. to commemorate a title ... although this will be their first meeting with Donald -- as the festivities in '21 were hosted by Joe Biden.

Betts previously declined to go to Trump's White House in 2019 when the Red Sox were invited to celebrate Boston's big '18 W.S. win ... and there had been many in the MLB world wondering if he and some of his Dodgers squad mates might forgo the trip again this year.

Play video content TMZ Studios

But, he's there and so are the rest of the Dodgers ... and the party's clearly on.