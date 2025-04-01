2024 World Series Final Out Ball Hits Auction, Raising Money For L.A. Wildfire Relief

Play video content TMZSports.com

A piece of Major League Baseball history is up for grabs -- the baseball from the final out of the 2024 World Series ... and it may be a long time before an item like this hits the open market again!!

Harlan Werner -- the CEO of the Memorabilia Network -- gave TMZ Sports an up-close look at the special item before bidding goes live on April 5 ... and he explained why similar balls hardly come around.

"To say that someone's not going to have an opportunity to buy the last out of the World Series, I believe will not happen again in my lifetime," he said. "Either the team is going to keep it, or it's just not going to happen. This is a very, very, very unique situation."

The ball -- which is being auctioned off by Will Smith's Catching Hope Foundation -- is 100% certified. Werner said Major League Baseball authenticated it ... not to mention the fact it was captured on camera!!

So the big question is, what will the final price tag be? Without the charity aspect, Werner believes it would have gone for $500,000 -- but that now it could fetch much more.

"Someone that might be looking to donate a tremendous amount of money to the city now has a chance to write a very large check and get an incredible item," he said.