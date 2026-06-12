Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper Arrested Again, Accused Of Violating Protective Order

Jonathon Cooper found himself in handcuffs for the second time in a week after he was arrested Thursday night ... this time for allegedly harassing the woman he was involved in an altercation with during his June 4 arrest.

Jail records show the 28-year-old Broncos OLB was arrested at 10:07 PM ... and booked into the Douglas County (CO) Jail.

It's unclear exactly what allegedly unfolded, but Cooper is now facing four additional charges -- two domestic violence counts, harassment based on repeated phone calls, and violating a protective order -- in addition to the domestic violence and criminal mischief charges he was already hit with by prosecutors.

Cooper, one of the best players on a fearsome Broncos defense, was arrested last week, along with his girlfriend, after they got into a dispute that allegedly began over an argument about infidelity.

Jonathon told cops the woman took his phone, and he struggled with her to get it back, before demanding she leave his place.

The woman told a different tale, accusing the 6'4" 257 lbs. football player of lifting her by her neck and pinning her to the wall. She also claimed he repeatedly threw her to the ground.

One of the responding police officers noted that the woman did not have injuries that were consistent with her story.

However, in a newly filed medical document, a nurse who treated her said she was at "a substantial risk of death."

Cooper was in court for the original charges earlier this week, where he pleaded not guilty.

The Broncos allowed Cooper to practice with the team, but they don't sound thrilled with his latest arrest, saying, “We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter.”