Chiefs Assistant Coach Dave Merritt Arrested For Domestic Battery

Former NFL player and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt was arrested for domestic battery on Wednesday ... after reportedly causing bodily harm to "a daughter."

The 54-year-old was arrested around 9 PM in Overland Park ... and was booked into jail without bond, according to the Kansas City Star.

A complaint was filed with the Johnson County District Attorney's Office on Thursday ... claiming Merritt "unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly" caused bodily harm to a daughter -- a domestic violence offense, the outlet reported.

He is due in court in a matter of minutes, as of the time of this post.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not provided.

The Chiefs told the outlet they were aware of the allegations but had no further comment.

Merritt has been a member of the Kansas City staff for seven seasons ... and got into coaching after a short career as a linebacker for the Dolphins and Cardinals.