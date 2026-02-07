Falcons' James Pearce Jr. Arrested After Domestic Dispute W/ WNBA Star, Police Chase

Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick James Pearce Jr. was arrested on Saturday after the linebacker was involved in an alleged domestic dispute with a WNBA star, before fleeing the scene and crashing his vehicle.

Pearce Jr., 22, is currently in custody in a Miami-area jail on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing/eluding police.

Cops were initially dispatched to the original scene after a report of a male and female involved in a dispute.

The woman was reportedly Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson, according to Local 10 News in Florida.

After law enforcement arrived and began investigating, Pearce Jr. fled the scene in his car, according to a spokesperson for the Doral Police Department.

Police gave chase, and the former Tennessee Vols star crashed ... where he was taken into custody.

A video circulating on social media purports to show the arrest, though cops haven't confirmed its authenticity.

The Falcons issued a statement Saturday evening, saying they were investigating the situation.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”