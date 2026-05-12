Hulk Hogan's Ex-Accountant Indicted for Allegedly Embezzling From Unidentified “Public Figure”

Hulk Hogan's former accountant is facing a slew of federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $890,000 from a "public figure" in Florida, TMZ Sports has learned.

The wrestling legend is not identified as the victim.

Melissia Gauthreaux has been charged with six counts of wire fraud, after the feds say she used her business, Accounting Resources and Management Services, to embezzle enormous amounts of money between 2017 and 2021.

Our sources tell us Hogan employed Gauthreaux during that time period ... and one of her duties was bookkeeping.

Gauthreaux had signatory authority, according to the federal indictment, meaning she could sign docs on behalf of the alleged victim, allegedly allowing her to divert funds without consent.

Of course, Hulk died last summer after suffering cardiac arrest at his Clearwater Beach home.

Gauthreaux faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, if convicted.

The indictment follows a lengthy FBI investigation.