L.A. Mayoral Candidate Spencer Pratt Attends Lakers Game

Spencer Pratt brought his political ambitions to the hardwood last night ... showing up courtside at a Lakers game and turning the NBA spotlight into a very public campaign moment.

The reality star–turned–mayoral candidate was spotted soaking up the action at the arena ... chatting with fans and treating the high-profile game like an unofficial campaign rally.

LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is sitting next to Linda Rambis in the second row here during Game 3 pic.twitter.com/KlhfljAkSF @DanWoikeSports

At one point, Pratt appeared to be chatting it up in the crowd more than watching the court, all while wearing a "Los Angeles Pratt" hat that resembles the L.A. team's famous yellow logo.

Pratt was spotted sitting next to Linda Rambis -- a longtime insider in the Jeanie Buss circle, whose seats SP was occupying Saturday night -- keeping close company a couple rows from courtside.

Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss and her husband, Jay Mohr, weren’t far off ... but had moved over to the baseline seats, the same prime spot typically associated with new Lakers owner, Mark Walter.