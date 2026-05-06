Spencer Pratt Trolls Prominent Democrats in Batman-Inspired Political Ad

Spencer Pratt plans on going to Bat for Los Angeles, Man ... becoming The Caped Crusader in a new A.I. political ad bashing prominent Democrats -- and many conservative politicians and commentators online are praising its message.

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe @charliebcurran

The new ad dropped Tuesday, drawing from "The Dark Knight Rises" kangaroo court scene ... featuring L.A. Mayor Karen Bass as The Joker, California Governor Gavin Newsom dressed as a French aristocrat -- a clear reference to The French Laundry -- and former VP Kamala Harris, who just endorsed Bass, swilling vodka.

An ordinary citizen begs for help but is laughed at by the three judges and the assembled aristocracy ... until Joe Rogan is forced to shine a large SP in the night sky à la Commissioner Gordon.

Pratt beats up a few Democratic Socialists of America, then leads the regular citizens of L.A. in a revolt which ends when the ragtag band pelts those in power with tomatoes.

A.I. Marco Rubio shows his support for Spencer in the vid ... while Hugh Jackman begs to be allowed to rebuild his Pacific Palisades home. Yep, it's one of the crazier political ads we've seen.

The ad is not affiliated with the Pratt campaign ... a guy named Charlie Curran created the video using A.I., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Play video content 2/4/26 Video: Spencer Pratt Confident On L.A. Mayoral Race Chances TMZ.com

As you know ... Spencer's running for mayor -- and, he's confident he's going to win. Many of his costars on "The Hills" have publicly backed him ... as has former Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who donated the maximum allowable amount to his campaign.