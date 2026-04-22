Andy Cohen Blasts Joe Rogan as ‘F***ing Idiot’ Over Spencer Pratt Mayor Endorsement
Andy Cohen Joe Rogan Is a F***ing Idiot ... For Spencer Pratt Endorsement
Andy Cohen had some surprisingly nice things to say about Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign -- but the second Joe Rogan got brought up, the conversation went completely off the rails.
During Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kristin Cavallari told Andy she initially thought Spencer’s run for Los Angeles mayor was a joke ... but now she says she truly thinks he could actually pull it off.
She pointed to growing support around him and casually mentioned that Rogan had already endorsed him last week on his podcast ... saying he’d vote for him if he lived in L.A.
Watch the clip ... that’s when Andy pounced.
“Oh, Rogan. The great mind …” Andy sarcastically said.
Kristin laughed and chimed in, “I know!”
Andy then finished the thought with zero filter: “… of the universe. Joe f***ing Rogan. You’re a f***ing idiot.”
That all happened after the pair were seriously discussing whether "The Hills" star could actually unseat current mayor Karen Bass. Pratt launched his campaign in January ... citing the 2025 wildfires and accusing city leaders of negligence as he vowed to challenge the incumbent.
Kristin doubled down that she could “see him winning,” while Andy admitted Spencer seems to have “a lot of momentum” and noted Bass doesn’t have many people “going for her.”
Rogan may have been trying to boost Spencer’s campaign … but he wound up becoming Andy’s favorite punching bag instead.