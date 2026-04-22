Andy Cohen Blasts Joe Rogan as ‘F***ing Idiot’ Over Spencer Pratt Mayor Endorsement

Play video content Video: Andy Cohen Calls Joe Rogan a ‘F***ing Idiot’ After He Endorses Spencer Pratt as Mayor Bravo

Andy Cohen had some surprisingly nice things to say about Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign -- but the second Joe Rogan got brought up, the conversation went completely off the rails.

During Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kristin Cavallari told Andy she initially thought Spencer’s run for Los Angeles mayor was a joke ... but now she says she truly thinks he could actually pull it off.

She pointed to growing support around him and casually mentioned that Rogan had already endorsed him last week on his podcast ... saying he’d vote for him if he lived in L.A.

Watch the clip ... that’s when Andy pounced.

“Oh, Rogan. The great mind …” Andy sarcastically said.

Kristin laughed and chimed in, “I know!”

Andy then finished the thought with zero filter: “… of the universe. Joe f***ing Rogan. You’re a f***ing idiot.”

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Confident On L.A. Mayoral Race Chances TMZ.com

That all happened after the pair were seriously discussing whether "The Hills" star could actually unseat current mayor Karen Bass. Pratt launched his campaign in January ... citing the 2025 wildfires and accusing city leaders of negligence as he vowed to challenge the incumbent.

Kristin doubled down that she could “see him winning,” while Andy admitted Spencer seems to have “a lot of momentum” and noted Bass doesn’t have many people “going for her.”