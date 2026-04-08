Lauren Conrad Responds Awkwardly When Asked About Spencer Pratt on 'Today'

Lauren Conrad seems totally comfortable around Kristin Cavallari since they put their famous feud to bed ... but it looks like she's still not so cool with Spencer Pratt.

On Wednesday's episode of "Today," Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones asked the "Laguna Beach" ladies if they would vote for Spencer now he's running for mayor of L.A.

LC was quick to sidestep sending her 'Hills' nemesis her support, noting ... "I'm not a resident of Los Angeles."

But things get a little awkward when Kristin jumped in to say she thinks Spencer's "on to something," telling the talk show hosts ... "I will always have a soft spot for Spencer. I think he's great."

You can see Lauren just staring at Kristin from across the couch ... fully turned away from JBH as she tries to ask if LC and Spencer have settled their differences. When Lauren realized Jenna was talking to her, she laughed somewhat uncomfortably and said she was thrown off by Kristin's answer.

Now that she has Lauren's attention ... Jenna asks again if she's squashed her beef with Spencer -- who had been determined to tank LC's friendship with his wife, her former BFF, Heidi Montag.

Lauren trips over her words before settling on a passive answer, saying ... "Sure."