Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad Squash Years-Long Feud with Reunion Photo

"Team Lauren" and "Team Kristin" can officially call a truce because "Laguna Beach" OGs Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad have reunited, ending one of reality TV's longest-running feuds.

The former MTV rivals shocked fans Saturday when Cavallari posted a photo with Conrad on Instagram, and let's just say, it's the peace summit no one saw coming.

In the pic, LC rocks a white vest and matching trousers, while Kristin stuns in a black tube top, mini skirt, and cropped jacket. "Everyone can put away their Team Lauren and Team Kristin shirts now," the Uncommon James founder captioned the pic, confirming the drama is long gone.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with nostalgia and disbelief. "The duo that could heal the world! ❤️" one person wrote, while another wrote, "This is HUGE for my millennial heart 🥹."

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the OG cast filmed the "Laguna Beach" reunion special for The Roku Channel last week.

Our sources say cameras rolled for two days at a Los Angeles sound stage and in downtown Laguna, where the cast revisited some of their old haunts and even filmed a bonfire scene reminiscent of the show's early days.

Conrad teased the upcoming project last month, posting, "Let's go back to the beginning," along with throwback photos featuring Stephen Colletti, Lo Bosworth, Trey Phillips, and more.

KC and LC's original tension stemmed from both stars' love triangle with Colletti during the early 2000s but in recent years, both women have expressed mutual respect. Lauren even said she regretted calling Kristin a "slut" during that infamous Cabo episode, admitting it’s her "biggest regret" from the series.