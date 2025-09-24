'Laguna Beach’ Reunion With Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Confirmed

We are dunzo in the best way possible -- 'cause "Laguna Beach" is getting a reunion!

The cast of "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" -- including Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari -- is expected to get together for a 2-hour 20th anniversary special on Roku.

Alex Hooser, Christina Schuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero and Trey Phillips are also on board for the reunion.

The special project is being spearheaded by Roku and is expected to debut in 2026. It will bring the cast back to Laguna Beach, California, where they'll reveal brand new tales from behind the scenes and react to OG episodes.

As you know, 'LB' was a groundbreaking show ... documenting the authentic ups and downs of well-off teens in the OC -- and set the precedent for so many more reality shows.

Coincidentally -- or not -- Kristin brought a bunch of her former costars onstage for a live taping of her "Let’s Be Honest" podcast back in March, and a month later collabed with them for a throwback collection for her Uncommon James brand.