Brianne Howey Spotted Days Before Pregnancy Reveal, Celebrated Husband’s Birthday

Out & About Days Before Baby No. 2 Announcement!!!

Brianne Howey was out celebrating just days before confirming her pregnancy with baby number 2 ... and it turns out the timing couldn’t have been more fitting.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the "Ginny & Georgia" star was at Funke on Friday night, where she celebrated her husband Matt Ziering’s birthday in a low-key outing.

We’re told the evening was a relaxed celebration among friends, as she showed off her baby bump just days ahead of her Mother’s Day pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Interestingly, fans of her hit Netflix series will remember her character Georgia was recently written into a pregnancy twist during the final moments of the latest season.

Coincidentally, Howey also previously played a pregnant character in the Netflix and Happy Madison film "Kinda Pregnant."

Sources say there was no overlap between fiction and reality at the time, adding she was not pregnant during filming and production has already wrapped on season 4 of "Ginny & Georgia" ... which is expected to drop sometime next year.