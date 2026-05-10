Billy McFarland and Anastasia Eremenko Expecting First Baby Together

Play video content Video: Billy McFarland PUBLISHED DRAFT

Billy McFarland and partner Anastasia Eremenko are expecting their first child together!!!

TMZ obtained videos and photos of the glowing couple while spending time in Montauk ... where they’ve been laying low and enjoying a quieter stretch away from the usual chaos surrounding McFarland’s public persona.

The pregnancy marks a major personal milestone for the Fyre Festival founder, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent months.

The Russian model revealed in the 2019 Hulu documentary "Fyre Fraud" that she and McFarland are dating, claiming that she met the convicted felon after his disastrous music event in the Bahamas.

Anastasia -- a model and creative director -- has been by McFarland’s side as the two prepare for parenthood, with the pair focused on a more low-key lifestyle heading into this next chapter.

Billy tells TMZ ... “Anastasia is the strongest woman I've ever met. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome another member into our family. Becoming parents together feels like the greatest adventure of all.”

While McFarland is still widely associated with the fallout from the infamous Fyre Festival, he’s clearly been prioritizing family life and staying grounded as they get ready to welcome their first child.

After pulling off his PHNX Festival in Honduras in December, Billy teamed up with the Acting Premier of Turks and Caicos to announce a multi-year deal for future festivals in the region.