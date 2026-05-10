Britney Spears on a ‘Spiritual Journey’ Post-DUI Plea Deal, Posts Photo of Snake

Britney Spears is opening up about what she calls a "spiritual journey" following her recent DUI plea deal ... sharing a reflective message alongside a photo of a snake that quickly caught fans’ attention.

The pop icon posted about a trip to the pet store with her kids, where she came across a baby snake she described as "beautiful."

In her message, Britney linked the animal to a deeper meaning ... writing that snakes represent “good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck.”

She also used the post to reflect on her personal growth, saying she’s been meeting “new beautiful people” and considers the experiences part of what she calls a blessing in disguise.

Britney added that she’s still working on how she treats herself mentally, admitting she’s learning to be kinder in the way she speaks to herself.

She described the process as ongoing, saying it’s “a never-ending journey,” and mentioned moments where she pauses to reflect and feels grateful, writing that she sometimes stops, looks up, and thanks God for what she believes are signs along the way.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Takes DUI Plea Deal After Rehab Stay

The post comes just after her DUI plea deal -- stemming from her arrest on March 4 in Los Angeles near her home -- but Britney’s focus online appears to be centered on reflection and gratitude.

As we previously reported ... Britney will be on probation for 12 months and must follow strict rules, including not possessing drugs without a valid prescription. She's also required to continue mental health and substance abuse treatment, with regular visits to both a psychologist and psychiatrist.