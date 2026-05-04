Britney Spears Takes DUI Plea Deal After Rehab Stay

Britney Spears had her DUI charge dropped Monday morning after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, where the charge was reduced to wet reckless.

Her lawyer Michael Goldstein tells TMZ ... “Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI. Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.”

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Prosecutors offered Britney a sweet plea deal, though she did not attend the hearing. The pop star's lawyer appeared on Britney's behalf at about 9 AM in a Ventura County courtroom.

Prosecutors extended a plea deal to Britney ... it calls for her to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs in exchange for being placed on probation for 12 months.

The plea deal gives Britney credit for her time spent in custody ... and it requires her to complete a DUI class and pay some state-mandated fines and fees.

Britney was officially charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI involving a combination of alcohol and a drug or drugs ... the charge came down Thursday, the day after she checked out of rehab.