Britney Spears Arrested in California for DUI

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California Wednesday night for a DUI, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

The pop superstar was handcuffed by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 PM last night, and she was booked by the sheriff's dept. around 3 AM. She was released from jail around 6 AM, according to inmate records.

TMZ has reached out to her team for comment.

Brit's run-in with the law comes just after she had a legal victory when she was granted a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man who randomly showed up at her L.A. home after allegedly sharing several "disturbing social media posts."

The 51-year-old man has been harassing her online since 2013, according to Britney's court filing. He was also arrested for trespassing at her residence in 2025.

The "Toxic" singer has run into legal troubles before ... in 2007, she faced 4 misdemeanor charges and a jail sentence for an alleged hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles. The fender-bender charges were eventually dropped because she paid the owner of the vehicle for damages, and a jury acquitted her of the final driving-without-a-California-license charge.

Shortly after her hit-and-run, Britney lost custody of her 2 boys with Kevin Federline following some concerning public incidents and her alleged abuse of substances and alcohol.