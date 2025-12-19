Britney Spears Fighting With IRS Over $600,000

Death and taxes are unavoidable, but Britney Spears is trying to get out of making a $600,000 payment to the IRS ... and she says the tax man is grossly mistaken.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the IRS sent Britney a Notice of Deficiency for the tax year ending 2021, claiming she owes over $600K.

Britney is disputing the figure ... and she filed her own legal response claiming the IRS miscalculated and that she doesn't actually owe the tax man so much as a dime.

In her filing, obtained by TMZ, Britney says the IRS made an error in adjusting her share of income from Shiloh Standing Inc. in the amount of $1,390,922.

Shiloh Standing, Inc. is reportedly a company started by Britney's father, Jamie Spears, shortly after the creation of her conservatorship.

Britney also claims the IRS made another error in adjusting her deductions from her annual income tax return in the amount of $334,372.

What's more, Britney claims the IRS messed up when they added a penalty in the amount of $120,143.80.

In her petition, Britney says the IRS is wrong to claim she underpaid and has the receipts to prove it ... insisting she doesn't owe Uncle Sam any more money from 2021.