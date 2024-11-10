Britney Spears Video Surfaces of Her Complaining About Conservatorship on Talk Show

Britney Spears complained about her conservatorship on a TV show years before it ended, but the clip was edited out of the final cut and never seen ... until now.

Britney was a guest on "The Jonathan Ross Show" back in 2016 ... a talk show on ITV in Great Britain. She was promoting her album, "Glory," and during the chat the conservatorship came up.

Ross asked Brit, "The new album, you are more involved in this musically I understand than previous ones. So you've taken control. You're more in control of your music than before. Why did it take you so long? Why did you wait 'till now to do it?"

Britney was coy, saying, "Well, um, there's a lot of reasons, but I won't get into the whole story."

She then got blunt ... “Since the conservatorship … I felt like a lot of the things were planned for me to do and, you know, being told what to do. And I was just like, for this [album], I want to make it my baby, and I want to do it myself, and I was very strategic about the way I did it, and, um, yeah, that’s why it means so much to me.”

But then she was asked if she was happy, and she said, "Yes, sir" with a grin.

We know privately Britney had complained about the conservatorship and her dad, Jamie, let loose on the reigns to give her more freedom. But over time, the relationship deteriorated.

The show, which was taped nearly 8 years ago, was edited and the conservatorship discussion never made the final cut. That exchange aired on ITV Saturday night.

In her 2023 memoir, "The Woman in Me," Britney referenced the ITV interview, saying, "I even mentioned the conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow that part of the interview didn't make it to the air. Huh, How interesting."