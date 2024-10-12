Britney Spears Sizzles as She Twerks in Teenie Weenie Yellow Bikini

Play video content

Britney Spears dropped an eye-popping new thirst trap on Friday ... and the IG video captures some NSFW dancing!

In the short clip ... the pop superstar is wearing a little yellow bikini ... along with a hat and sunglasses ... as she seductively dances and twerks while kneeling in shallow water. The post has already racked up more than 170K likes!

Of course ... this is far from the first time Brit has posted something a little naughty on her IG account ... the star often rockin' risqué outfits while dancing in home L.A. home.

The sizzling trap -- captioned "Hello yellow!" -- drops on the heels of Brit reveling that not too long ago ... she burned off her eyebrows and eyelashes in a fireplace mishap!

As you may recall ... the superstar recounted her near-miss, saying she usually has her security handle the fireplace lighting because it’s caused some drama before ... but 6 months ago, she took matters into her own hands, and it blew up in her face -- literally!