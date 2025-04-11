New Video Shows Guard Giving a Warning Before Nightclub Roof Collapse

Play video content

A security guard tried to give a heads up to the band playing onstage right before the roof collapsed at the Dominican Republic nightclub that killed 221 people.

New video surfaced showing the moments before Tuesday's early morning tragedy at Jet Set Club in Santo Domingo -- and the guard dressed in a dark suit is seen on the side of the stage as merengue star Rubby Pérez performs in front of a packed crowd.

In the clip, the guard gestures at band members behind Pérez, then he shines a flashlight at them and says something. After that, the guard points the flashlight at the roof just before it collapses.

Other footage captures concertgoers frantically trying to escape the debris-filled club after the roof fell.

Perez, 15-year former MLB veteran Octavio Dotel and Monte Cristi governor and ex-MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz's sister Nelsy Cruz died in the collapse.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader visited the scene to offer hugs and support to those searching for friends and family. Rescue crews sifted through the rubble and found 189 survivors.