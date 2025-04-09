Dominican Republic Nightclub Tragedy Death Toll Rises to 113

Play video content

The death toll from the nightclub rooftop collapse tragedy in the Dominican Republic is on the rise ... with more than 100 people now reported dead.

General Juan Manuel Méndez -- director of the D.R.'s emergency operations center -- says at least 113 people were killed and another 155 were injured when the roof collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub. Merengue musician Rubby Pérez was among the dead.

National police are still conducting a search-and-rescue operation at the venue, located in the country's capital city, Santo Domingo.

Photos from the aftermath of the incident show rescue workers picking their way through the husk of the nightclub ... pulling bodies from the disaster area.

We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel.



Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/UZk88QiBoA — New York Mets (@Mets) April 8, 2025 @Mets

As you know ... the shocking moment was caught on camera -- with fans vibing to merengue star Rubby Pérez before the roof comes down, causing all the camera footage to go completely black.

Rubby, 69, was pulled from the rubble, and he was later confirmed dead... 15-year former MLB veteran Octavio Dotel and Monte Cristi governor Nelsy Cruz also died.