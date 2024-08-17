Britney Spears Impersonator Allegra DuVal Wants Unknown Actress To Star in Biopic

A well-known Britney Spears impersonator doesn't want to see a famous actress play the pop star on the big screen ... she says the biopic would be better served going in a different direction.

Allegra DuVal, who impersonates Britney at weddings, casinos and on TV shows like FOX's "I Can See Your Voice," joined us on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and we asked her who she wants to see play Britney in the upcoming movie.

Britney's got final say on casting -- and Allegra wants to see her go with an unknown actress here.

The way Allegra sees it ... a famous actress might feel too forced, because they probably won't look exactly like Britney and it won't be as convincing for the audience.

Allegra is throwing her hat in the ring ... pointing out she already knows a bunch of Britney dances and has super-similar body dimensions and physical traits.

The biopic is still in the early stages and Allegra says she hasn't been contacted yet ... but if producers don't want her for the Britney role, she's ready and willing to be a body double.

As we reported ... the big-screen adaptation of "The Woman in Me" is being directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt for Universal Pictures.