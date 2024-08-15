Owner of Britney Spears Childhood Home Invites Biopic to Film

The upcoming Britney Spears biopic has a chance to be extra authentic ... as the new owner of the singer's childhood home is inviting Universal Pictures to film on location.

The current homeowner of the old Spears family home in Kentwood, Louisiana tells TMZ … she's totally open to camera crews descending on the property to shoot scenes for the Britney flick.

It sounds like the owner's willing to bend over backward to make this happen ... she tells us she's cool with the production company removing her furniture and bringing in their own set pieces, which would need to happen to accurately recreate Britney's 1980s and '90s childhood environment.

What's more, the owner tells us she's willing to move out of the home for however long it takes to film, but of course, she wants financial compensation ... which is common practice in the movie biz.

TMZ broke the story ... Britney's childhood home went on the market last November for $1.2 million -- the owner is living there until it sells -- and it's got some, but not all, of the original furnishings.

The original dance studio where little starry-eyed Britney began her journey to superstardom is still there ... ditto for some childhood scribbling on a wall, including an apparent dig at Christina Aguilera, plus a message in the concrete which reads, "Love Britney," and some art Brit allegedly left behind.

Unclear if Universal is planning to film in Kentwood or just recreate the home on a studio lot ... but the offer is there.

Meanwhile, Kentwood Mayor Irma T. Gordon tells TMZ ... the town has no problem with film crews swooping in, as they hope the movie will boost tourism.