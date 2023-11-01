Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears Childhood Louisiana Home On Market For $1.2 Million

BRITNEY SPEARS CHILDHOOD LOUISIANA HOME HITS MARKET FOR $1.2M With MANY OG Furnishings!

11/1/2023 10:20 AM PT
Britney Spears Childhood Home In Louisiana
Nicole Pittman

Britney Spears' childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana hit the market Tuesday for a cool $1.2M ... TMZ has learned.

Nearly 2 and a half years after the property was sold by the pop star's estranged father, Jamie Spears, for just $289K ... the new owner is hoping to be "Lucky" enough to make an eye-watering profit by preserving some of its original furnishings.

The 3-bed, 3-bathroom home has 2,299 sq. ft. of living space, sits on 1.87 acres of land ... and even boasts the original dance studio where little starry-eyed Brit began her journey to superstardom.

The property still has a few of Britney's childhood colorings intact ... including a cheeky little dig at someone we can only assume to be ... Christina Aguilera?!

britney spears

She's also left a message in the concrete which reads, "Love Britney."

If that wasn't enough nineties nostalgia for you ... we can imagine Britney manifesting a relationship with fellow Mouseketeer Justin Timberlake, given the mini-NSYNC shrine STILL in her bedroom.

Finally, there's two pieces of art Britney allegedly left behind, including one with her name and another that reads, "Jesus Loves Me."

We're told the seller was ready for something new, and the timing of the listing has nothing to do with Britney's new memoir, "The Woman In Me" ... in which she heavily chronicles her time growing up in the rural property.

Yvonne Hulsey of Keller Williams Realty Services holds the listing.

