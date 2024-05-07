Rick Ross Miami Mansion Undergoing $20 Mil Renovation Amid Drake Beef

Rick Ross' estate caught a few strays in his short-lived rap battle with Drake but the Bawse is currently making $20 million tweaks to his property as we speak!

Last weekend, construction spearheaded by celebrity homebuilder Manny Angelo Varas, President and CEO of MV Group USA, kicked off at Rozay's 37 Star Island mansion.

We broke the story last August ... Rozay dropped a cool $35 million on the 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom palace with the intent to tack on major upgrades ... and we're told there's a target date to finish by the end of the year.

Ross recently met with Manny and his homie and founder of Luc Belaire Brett Berish for a full walkthrough ... he's closely monitoring things following his back-and-forth tiff with Drake over the rapper real estate reign.

Drake clowned Ross for the "slice of cheesecake" plot of land next to his crib and even wrote him off as Brett's flunky.