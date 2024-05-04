Rick Ross Plays Into Plane Crash Rumors, Jokes Drake Shot Down Him Down

Rick Ross is using social media gossip to clown his rival Drake ... joking Drizzy shot his plane down as rumors his plane made a crash landing swirl.

The rapper took to his Instagram Story Friday to crack some jokes about his plane allegedly making an emergency landing ... thanking his fans for prayers before launching into his over-the-top story.

RR claims he saw a fighter jet barreling toward his own aircraft ... saying he sees an unnamed pilot's nose like Tom Cruise from "Top Gun" -- before adding "it happened" without specifying what that is.

Ross then calls out the "white boy" a couple times before giving Drake props for having ashtrays in the armrests of his airplane.

My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down 🔥🔥 #rickrosscarshow june1st #BBLDRIZZY #Champagnemoments — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) May 4, 2024 @RickRoss

There's a lot to unpack here ... first off, if you haven't followed the beef, Ross is clearly talking about Drake. He's mentioned the size of his nose and his biracial identity multiple times recently.

Plus, he made it more clear in a recent tweet ... straight up saying Drake shot down his plane. Unclear how or why this might be a diss -- but, clearly there's something Ross found funny about it.

Another major point ... we reached out to a rep for Ross who tell TMZ the plane did not crash or need an emergency landing, but simply got stuck in some mud when it landed in Dallas -- so, it seems like Rick's just playing into the rumors to clown Drake.

ICYMI ... Rick accused Drake of getting a nose job several weeks ago, and the two took shots at each other over social media. This followed Rick appearing on the track "We Don't Trust You" with Kendrick Lamar, Future and others. Drake's gone after Ross multiple times -- including in last night's diss "Family Matters."