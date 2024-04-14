Rick Ross Claims Drake Got Nose Job, Drake Responds with Weight Diss

Drake and Rick Ross are firing disses back and forth ... taking shots at each other's appearances -- with Ross even seemingly calling out a physical challenge to Drake.

Here's the deal ... Rick Ross recently dissed Drizzy with his song "Champagne Moments" in response to “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)” -- and, among many other roasts, he claims Drake got a nose job.

The lyrics ... "You ain't never want to be a n**** anyway, n****/ That's why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n****."

Welp ... Drake finally responded to the diss -- sharing a text convo supposedly with his mom where she asks him point blank if he got a nose job without her.

The rapper jokes he would've got a two-for-one deal before claiming Ross has gone crazy on Mounjaro -- an antidiabetic drug some people use for weight loss -- saying he hasn't eaten for days and joking his career's fallen off bad.

Ross took to his Instagram story to respond ... calling Drake -- who's mixed race -- a "white boy" while cracking jokes at him for running to his mother about their beef.

Check out the clip ... it's a pretty brutal condemnation of Drake -- pretty much aimed at his race -- and repeatedly calls Drake, who is also Jewish, "big nose."

Ross didn't stop there ... eventually posting another vid where he says he may record a track titled "Who Knows?" -- another pun aimed at the supposed plastic surgery he's saying his rap foe got.

If we keeping it gangster, when you see me you check me — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) April 14, 2024

Rick's not all about social media beefin' either it seems ... he posted to his X account saying anyone feuding with him better come after him in public too -- alluding to possible violence between the two.

BTW ... expect more of these feuds to crop up -- Drake's track 'Push Ups' name-drops tons of artists like Ross, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Future, Metro Boomin and more.

So, Rick may be one of the first to respond ... but, we doubt he'll be the last.