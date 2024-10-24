Univ. of South Florida Men's Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Dead At 43

University of South Florida men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim died on Thursday, according to the school ... after a medical procedure went horribly wrong.

Coach Abdur-Rahim was only 43 years old.

"All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim," USF official Michael Kelly said in a statement.

"He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community."

The university says the coach died after complications during a medical procedure ... but further details are unclear.

Abdur-Rahim joined the USF program before the start of last season ... and he made an immediate and positive impact on the program.

In fact, the first-year USF head coach was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after leading his squad to a 25-8 record.

University of South Florida won their regular season conference ... and they were even ranked in the top 25 during the season.

Despite his young age, Abdur-Rahim had nearly two decades of coaching experience ... getting into the profession after graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2004.

Amongst many positive attributes, coach Abdur-Rahim was known as an excellent recruiter ... helping land future number one overall NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards while at the University of Georgia.

Amir Abdur-Rahim, brother of longtime NBA vet, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, leaves behind his wife, Arianne, and three kids.