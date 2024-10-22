Dodgers Legend Fernando Valenzuela Dead at 63

Fernando Valenzuela, the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher turned team Spanish broadcaster, has died, the team announced Tuesday night.

The legend played 17 seasons in MLB ... with much of his tenure spent with the Dodgers, who he helped to win a World Series in 1981, when L.A. defeated the New York Yankees.

The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela. pic.twitter.com/MXeBlDzDWJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 23, 2024 @Dodgers

The Mexico-born superstar became the first player to win the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young in the same season! A nearly unmatchable feat.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... earlier this month, the Dodgers announced Fernando would not return to his role with the team's Spanish broadcast crew this season, saying he was taking time to focus on his health.

The team made the surprising announcement several days after he abruptly left the mic on September 24 against the San Diego Padres.

But, despite what sounded like a potentially serious medical situation, there was talk Fernando would be back next season ... which was music to the ears of Dodgers fans.

Unfortunately, Fernando will now have to watch from up above ... as his beloved team will face the Yankees in the World Series starting Friday.

With the news breaking, Dodgers nation is crushed ... from team execs to the loyal fanbase.

“He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He galvanized the fan base with the 'Fernandomania' season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon," team president and CEO Stan Kasten said.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela.



“Fernandomania” swept through baseball in 1981 when the 20-year old rookie sensation began the season 8-0 with a 0.50 ERA. The lefthander capped off his incredible year by winning both the… pic.twitter.com/a28H5Cptox — MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2024 @MLB

Major League baseball also issued a statement, saying, in part ... "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela."

Valenzuela was a 6-time All-Star, and has the most wins (173) and strikeouts (2,074) of any Mexican-born pitcher. He spent the last 22 years as a Spanish language broadcaster for the Dodgers, who retired his No. 34 in 2023.

Even as a young guy, he was a star. "Fernandomania" swept through baseball in 1981 when the 20-year-old rookie sensation began the season 8-0 with a 0.50 ERA.

Fernando was 63 ... and is survived by his wife Linda and four children, Fernando Jr., Ricardo, Linda and Maria Fernanda, and seven grandchildren.