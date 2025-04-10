Olympics Add New Mixed-Gender Team Events For L.A. 2028

The Olympics are really pushing gender equality when the Games come to Los Angeles ... with the organization announcing men and women will compete together in even more team events in 2028 -- including golf, track and gymnastics.

The International Olympic Committee revealed the plans this week ... saying after seeing other sports successfully pull it off, it was time to expand.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell spoke about the move on Wednesday ... saying, "The mixed events are a real true embodiment of gender equality -- men and women competing in the same team, on the same field of play for their country."

"We've seen the real success of these (mixed-gender events). They bring something incredibly special for the athletes involved."

Track has already dabbled into guys and gals competing together in the 4x400 mixed relay in recent Games ... and will add a 4x100 to the slate.

Golf -- which has strictly been individual men's and women's contests in the past ... will also implement a mixed-gender competition -- and same goes for gymnastics, which will have to finalize its format by the end of next month.