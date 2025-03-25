Olympic Track Star Gabby Thomas Engaged After Romantic Rooftop Proposal

Gabby Thomas has more bling than just her Olympic gold medals ... the track star is engaged after her man got down on one knee and popped the question -- and the rock is massive!

Gabby and her fiancée Spencer McManes announced the amazing news on Tuesday ... revealing he proposed during a staycation in Texas.

McManes -- founder of drink brand Kaviva -- picked a romantic spot ... the rooftop of an Airbnb where they were staying. Gabby's best friend, as well as a photographer, were waiting to capture the special moment.

Thomas was totally shocked ... "Normally he’s very bad with surprises, and this was the one surprise I think I've ever witnessed him keep."

The couple first connected in 2021 through social media after a mutual friend suggested they'd make a cute couple. Once Thomas followed him on Instagram, he DM'd her.

"I got the notification that I had a new follower," McManes said, "I was like, 'That's crazy! Gabby Thomas?'"

"I immediately DM'd her and asked, 'What did I do to earn a follow?'"

Well, their friend was right ... the two started dating the following year, and now they're about to plan a wedding!

FYI, Thomas -- who secured three gold medals in the 2024 Olympics -- isn't the only athlete in this relationship. McManes played for the Yale football team from 2013 to 2016. He also played for Austin Huns Rugby Club.