Jake Paul Shares Sweet Video of Engagement to Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul's sharing another look at his emotional engagement to Jutta Leerdam ... posting a video to Instagram capturing the monumental moment.

The boxer -- who shared the news with a series of pictures Saturday -- posted this new clip Sunday morning set to Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful."

Check out the video ... Jake gets down on one knee and Jutta needs a deep breath -- and, while you can't hear what they're saying, it's clear they're both overcome with emotion.

Jake stops to wipe his eyes, and Jutta kneels to plant a kiss on his lips ... before she clearly takes him up on the proposal and the two share a long, loving embrace.

The video was captioned, "The most magical day of our lives ~03-21-25~ 💍."

As we told you ... the two announced the engagement Saturday in a different IG post with pictures mainly pulled from this clip -- adding they couldn't wait to begin the rest of their lives together.

Jake and Jutta met via Instagram in late 2022 and were first linked romantically the following year. The two are always supportive of one another, with Jutta showing up to cheer on Jake at his fights and Jake taking in Jutta's speed skating competitions.