Jake Paul Gives Jutta Leerdam Pre-Race Kiss At Speed Skating Championship

Jutta Leerdam has a Problem on her hands as she chases down gold at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship -- a Problem Child, that is ... with her man Jake Paul making the nine-hour flight to Norway to cheer her on!!

Paul shared the wholesome pregame moment on his Instagram Story ... getting his girl ready for the 500M women's event by giving her a smooch and dropping an "I love you."

The 28-year-old started his journey to Norway on his recently acquired private jet ... and posted himself looking cozy for the long-haul flight while listening to some Drake.

It's been a strong start to the event for Leerdam ... as she took home gold for the Netherlands in the women's team sprint.

Perhaps more importantly ... it marks some quality time for Paul and Leerdam, who have been dating since 2023. Their busy schedules sometimes limit how often they can see each other, but they certainly make most of the time they get.

Leerdam was also present at Paul's fight with Mike Tyson in November 2024 ... so it's only right he returns the favor to watch her kick some ass, too.