Jake Paul Reveals Plans To Have Kids With Speed Skater GF Jutta Leerdam
The Problem Child is ready to have some Problem Children ... 'cause Jake Paul just revealed his plans to start a family with his Olympic speed skater girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer opened up on his fatherhood ambitions on a recent episode of "BS With Jake Paul" ... explaining he has to wait a bit before seeing them come true.
"Jutta is on a delayed timeline here 'cause of her sport," Paul said.
"As soon as she's done on her own terms, then we're gonna pop out a giant baby."
Paul said he expects their children to be "superstar athletes" ... especially since he's a superstar boxer and Leerdam is an Olympic silver medalist.
This also comes a few days after Paul was holding his newborn niece ... after his brother/WWE Superstar Logan and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, welcomed their baby girl in September.
Paul, 27, and Leerdam, 25, became an official couple in April 2023 after connecting on Instagram ... with Jake saying he's a lucky man to be with the Dutch athlete.
"I love every moment with you, even sitting in silence too," Paul said on their first anniversary. "As long as you’re there I’ll be okay. I fall more in love with you every day."