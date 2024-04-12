Jake Paul, Jutta Leerdam Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With Mushy Love Notes

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are madly in love with one another, and they want the world to know it -- sharing mushy notes about each other on their one-year anniversary Friday!

The two just threw up the posts on their social media pages minutes ago ... and, yeah, they're gooey.

Leerdam shared a video of the two dancing and getting close. Paul, meanwhile, put up a collage of romantic photos.

In Leerdam's caption, the Dutch speed-skating star called Paul "the man with the best heart." In Paul's, he actually penned a cute poem.

"One year with you it’s been so fun," the 27-year-old boxer wrote, "i've been in love since day one, but the memories and story have just begun."

"My crazy little Dutchie," he continued, "how'd I ever get so lucky, my sweet bumble bee my sweet little honey, you make my rainy days feel sunny … so here's to many more, my sweetheart mi amor."

The couple first connected in late 2022 and made it official a couple months later -- and they've been just about inseparable since.