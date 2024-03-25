Jake Paul's GF Jutta Leerdam Shows Off Olympian Physique While Snorkeling On Vacay

Play video content

Jake Paul's speed-skating superstar girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, threw on a bikini and took a swim during a lavish getaway recently ... showing off her incredible, Olympic-worthy body while snorkeling through the water.

The Problem Child and Dutch athlete got some R&R in Costa Rica ... soaking in the sun, enjoying the wildlife and having plenty of time at sea.

The couple of about a year have been inseparable throughout the trip ... sharing plenty of PDA snaps as they celebrated their love.

Jutta also posted a mesmerizing clip of her time in paradise ... showing her swimming breaststroke underwater with a snorkel strapped to her face.

The 2022 silver medalist's comment section was immediately flooded with compliments about her physique ... as many praised her truly athletic figure.

As we previously reported, Jake and Jutta first connected in late 2022 ... and officially started dating a few months later.

Jake is head over heels in love ... telling his brother, Logan, last year she's a "pretty f***in' incredible of a woman, and I'm very happy with her. I'm in love."

"Deeply in love, it's so cool, bro. It's crazy how life works, man."