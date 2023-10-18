Jake Paul's GF Jutta Leerdam Shares PDA-Filled Video On 6 Mo. Anniversary

Play video content

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are going stronger than ever after 6 months together ... and the Olympic speed skater celebrated the milestone by posting a touching tribute to the Problem Child.

The 24-year-old Dutch athlete shared the shoutout to her man on TikTok ... showing the lovely couple's highlights over their past half-year -- including bae-cations, hugging, kissing and being silly together.

"6 months ago you asked me to be your girlfriend," Leerdam wrote in the video. "The best time of my life. I feel so blessed with everything you are."

"Thank you for being more than I could ever dream of. For your big heart, for all your love and effort, and for being you. I love you Jakey."

Jake's fans made it clear they love seeing see how happy Jutta makes him ... with one supporter saying in her comments, "You bring out the best in him! He deserves you."

Another said, "This a whole different Jake Paul and I like it."

Remember, Paul confirmed he was dating the 2017 World Junior Champ with an IG post in April ... officially giving love another shot after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Julia Rose.

He's been head over heels for Jutta ever since ... recently saying on his brother Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast she's the "purest soul" he's ever met.

"Pretty f***in' incredible of a woman, and I'm very happy with her. I'm in love," Paul said. "Deeply in love, it's so cool, bro. It's crazy how life works, man."