Models Busted Trying to 'Streak' in Risqué Santa Outfits at 49ers Game

Two models made the 49ers vs. Rams game a bit more memorable -- hopping a fence and running around on the field in some skimpy Santa-ish outfits, and naturally, the stunt got 'em on the "naughty" list ... with cops.

The ladies -- Toochi Kash and Amberghini -- had lower-level seats Thursday night for the NFC West showdown ... but at one point in the action, they took matters into their own hands to get a field-level view.

The models -- who have social media followings in the millions -- rocked festive one-piece ensembles, white snow boots and Santa hats ... with the word "$treak" written on the back.

We're told the stunt was meant to make some noise for a meme coin that recently launched ... but stadium staffers on site were a bunch of Grinches.

Amber tried to dash onto the field first after jumping over the railing, but Levi's Stadium security chased her down right before she reached the playing field.

Toochi was caught rather quickly and held up a sign while security restrained her ... but she remained jolly like St. Nick himself through it all.