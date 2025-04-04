Luka Doncic Gifts BTS Star J-Hope Unreleased Shoes At Lakers Game

Play video content

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic might be one of the biggest international celebrities ... but he met his match at the Lakers game on Thursday -- hobnobbin' with BTS superstar J-Hope!!

Even though Luka's Lakers had a bummer of a night in a losing effort to Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, he still got a highlight when he had some one-on-one time with the singer and rapper.

Before the 123-116 defeat, the two linked up in the Crypto.com Arena tunnels ... and Luka came bearing gifts -- a pair of his upcoming Jordan Luka 4s!!

The "Space Navigator" colorway Luka gave J-Hope isn't even out yet … fans who wanna get their hands on their own will have to wait until Tuesday.

Hobi had the best seat in the house as Luka recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the L ... and was even gifted a custom jersey!!

He certainly appreciated all the gifts ... as he proudly displayed them both to his 50.5 million Instagram followers after the game.