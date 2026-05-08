Dianna Russini Says You Need to Close Your Eyes During Husband and Wife Sex

Dianna Russini has an interesting take on having sex with your husband or wife ... you need to close your eyes to do it!

In a resurfaced clip that's now going viral, Dianna is playing Barstool's Family Feud game with a bunch of dudes, including ... wait for it ... Mike Vrabel! That's right ... the New England Patriots coach with whom Russini has carried on a very cozy relationship that forced her to resign as The Athletics' NFL reporter and turned both of their lives into a media circus.

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Check out the clip ... Dianna is asked by the game's host, "What is something you might close your eyes to do?" And she responds, "When you have sex with your husband and wife." Vrabel is seen shaking his head.

The video is already not aging well since the two have been caught sneaking around on their spouses. In March 2026, the New York Post published photos of the duo hugging and holding hands at an Arizona hotel. But their relationship extends back to at least 2020 when they were snapped kissing at an NYC bar.

TMZ obtained 2021 footage that shows Vrabel and Russini preparing to head out onto a lake in a rented boat in Putnam County, Tennessee. Russini, at the time, was pregnant with her first child after tying the knot with Shake Shack exec Kevin Goldschmidt, in 2020. They share two sons, Michael and Joey.