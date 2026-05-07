Dianna Russini Named Son After Brother, Not Mike Vrabel

The internet is running wild with Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini theories ... but one can be put to rest -- the NFL reporter did NOT name her first son after the coach, TMZ Sports has learned.

Cyber sleuths have been looking into both Vrabel and Russini ever since their cozy resort pics dropped last month ... and it didn't take long for them to highlight the fact that Russini's son and Vrabel share the same moniker.

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

The chatter intensified after we posted a story about the two enjoying a private trip on the water in June 2021 ... weeks before she welcomed her child with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt.

So, did Russini really get name inspiration from the player-turned-coach?? Sources familiar with the situation say the kid WAS named after a specific Michael ... just not Vrabel.

We're told the ex-Athletic insider picked the name early in her pregnancy to honor her older brother, Michael Russini. The kid's middle name also pays tribute to another family member.

Our source noted Russini named both of her kids after family members -- her second son shares the same as her grandfather.

Another thing on the Vrabel/Russini front -- that clearly fake report about Russini's husband asking for a paternity test was just that ... as our source called it bogus.