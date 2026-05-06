Kentucky Derby Winner Golden Tempo To Bypass Preakness Stakes, No Triple Crown Attempt

The Kentucky Derby winner is slowing its "tempo" -- the horse's trainer just announced Golden Tempo will not attempt a Triple Crown and bypass the Preakness Stakes on May 16.

Cherie DeVaux Racing announced the move on Wednesday ... saying the decision was made "after much thoughtful discussion as a team."

"We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run. The enthusiasm from racing fans, our owners, and our entire team has meant more to us than we can properly express."

The team said Saturday's champion "gave us the race of a lifetime" ... and it was in his best interest to take more time for him to recover. "His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority," they added.

The goal is to see if Golden Tempo can give the Belmont Stakes a go on June 6.

"Thank you again to everyone who has supported and believed in this journey alongside us," the team said.