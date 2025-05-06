Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty Skipping Preakness, No Triple Crown Bid
There will be no Triple Crown winner this year -- Sovereignty, the big star of the Kentucky Derby, will NOT compete in the Preakness later this month.
Race officials stated Tuesday they received word from trainer Bill Mott that the three-year-old colt would shift its focus to the Belmont Stakes.
"We extend our congratulations to the connections of Sovereignty and respect their decision," Mike Rogers, VP of 1/ST, said. "We continue to see the excitement building toward the milestone celebration of the 150th Preakness Stakes, and we look forward to an incredible weekend of world-class racing and entertainment."
Early betting odds showed Sovereignty as the favorite to win in Maryland -- Journalism, the second-place finisher this past weekend, is now estimated to come out on top on May 17.
SOVEREIGNTY RULES THE 151st KENTUCKY DERBY! 🌹 #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/WfLBrG4Zv4— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2025 @NBCSports
There have been just 13 Triple Crown winners in history -- the most recent being Justify in 2018.
While it's a major blow to Preakness in terms of star power, the 9.5-furlong contest will go on nonetheless ... so fans will have to tune in to see if Journalism can get redemption!!