Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty Skipping Preakness, No Triple Crown Bid

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year -- Sovereignty, the big star of the Kentucky Derby, will NOT compete in the Preakness later this month.

Race officials stated Tuesday they received word from trainer Bill Mott that the three-year-old colt would shift its focus to the Belmont Stakes.

"We extend our congratulations to the connections of Sovereignty and respect their decision," Mike Rogers, VP of 1/ST, said. "We continue to see the excitement building toward the milestone celebration of the 150th Preakness Stakes, and we look forward to an incredible weekend of world-class racing and entertainment."

Early betting odds showed Sovereignty as the favorite to win in Maryland -- Journalism, the second-place finisher this past weekend, is now estimated to come out on top on May 17.

There have been just 13 Triple Crown winners in history -- the most recent being Justify in 2018.

While it's a major blow to Preakness in terms of star power, the 9.5-furlong contest will go on nonetheless ... so fans will have to tune in to see if Journalism can get redemption!!

