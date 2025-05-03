Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBC Sports Anchor Abruptly Exits Kentucky Derby Broadcast Amid Mystery Illness

Mike Tirico leaves NBC Kentucky Derby Coverage after getting sick

Published
ahmed-fareed-mike-tirico-kal--v3-05-03-2025
UNDER THE WEATHER
NBC

Mike Tirico was forced to step away from NBC's Kentucky Derby broadcast coverage after coming down with a mystery illness.

The veteran sports anchor left viewers of the broadcast shocked and concerned on Saturday afternoon when the anchor appeared to have low energy during the pre-Derby show -- which some fans online pointed out after his removal.

mike-tirico-kal-05-03-2025
BEFORE MIKE'S REMOVAL
NBC

Tirico was on the air earlier in the day and seemed okay while anchoring coverage from Churchill Downs. We should note the weather in Louisville is currently cold and rainy.

NBC sports anchor Ahmed Fareed took over the broadcast in the 3 PM hour and said ... "Mike, as you may have heard, is a little under the weather right now." He didn't elaborate any further on Mike's condition.

Mike Tirico sub getty swipe 2
Getty

People took to social media to express concern about Mike's condition -- with many pointing out the differences in his on-air reporting compared to past broadcasts. One user wrote ..."Why are we pretending like Mike Tirico is OK? Something is very wrong."

Getty

Another wrote ... "Mike Tirico sounds like he should be in bed sleeping, not covering the Derby."

We've reached out to NBC Sports for comment on his condition.

Speedy recovery Mike!!

