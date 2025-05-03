Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Wears Mom's Vintage Gown Ahead of Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter honored her late mom in the most stylish way.

Dannielynn Birkhead wore the same gown her late mom wore in 2004 while attending the Barnstable Brown Gala on the eve of the Kentucky Derby on Friday.

The 18-year-old stunned in the black evening gown, which featured crystal straps in the back and a low back.

Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, shared photos from the gala on Instagram, writing ... "Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole’s dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life full circle."

He continued ... "She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom’s and 'super cool."

On the red carpet at the event, DB was overheard telling a reporter wearing the dress her mom wore over 20 years ago was the closest thing to a hug she could get from her mom.