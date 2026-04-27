Ashlee Jenae's Engagement Ring Still Unaccounted for After Body Returned to Family

Ashlee Jenae's engagement ring is still unaccounted for ... even after her body was returned to her family ... TMZ has learned.

Ashlee's father, Harry Robinson, tells TMZ ... her remains were returned to the family in New Jersey on Friday ... But none of her personal belongings including the ring have been turned over.

Harry tells us the family has no idea if or when they'll get those items back, and believes they're still being held by investigators as the case remains active.

Harry tells TMZ ... the family has since conducted an independent autopsy, though results are still pending, and they're now planning a funeral service in New Jersey for early next week.

As we reported ... authorities say Ashlee was involved in a dispute with her fiancé, Joe McCann, shortly before she was found. Hotel staff allegedly stepped in and separated the two into different rooms ... an incident that remains a key focus of the investigation.

While local reports suggested police were exploring suicide, Ashlee's family strongly rejects that theory.

They previously told us she was a "beacon of light" and showed no signs of wanting to harm herself.

The family also says they've heard little from McCann since her death and are still trying to obtain hotel surveillance footage, hoping it helps piece together her final hours.