Inside Ashlee Jenae's Final Days Before Her Mysterious Death, Timeline

Influencer Ashlee Jenae died during a trip to Tanzania with her fiancé, Joe McCann, earlier this month ... and police are actively investigating.

According to a local outlet, police initially believed the social media star's death was a suicide after she was found unconscious in her villa at Zuri Zanzibar ... but her family still has questions regarding the "suspicious" circumstances of her passing.

Here's a timeline of her last days:

April 3

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Joe proposed to Ashlee during their trip, and she took to Instagram to post a video of the moment he popped the question.

Cameras captured him getting down on one knee at luxury safari Serval Wildlife ... while a lion walked in front of them.

April 4

The following day, Ashlee shared more snaps from Serval, where she was posing among the animals, both solo and with Joe.

She posted pics of herself and her fiancé feeding zebras and standing near a giraffe ... and even re-shared the shot of him proposing.

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The carousel also contains a clip of her walking with her arms outstretched toward a herd of zebras.

April 5

And the next day, Ashlee celebrated her birthday on social media with a series of snaps from the trip.

You can see a bed of rose petals at her feet that spell out "HBD Ashlee" as she poses while feeding a giraffe. She also shared a clip of her and Joe kissing as the giraffe ate from the bowl next to them.

April 8

Things took a turn a few days after that. Ashlee's mom, Yolanda, told Philadelphia's WPVI-TV her daughter called to say she and Joe got into argument and moved to separate rooms.

They had been staying at luxury resort Zuri Zanzibar at the time.

April 9

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The next day, Ashlee was found unconscious in her villa and rushed to the hospital, according to a local news outlet.

The family tells TMZ Joe waited 11 hours to call them and tell them what happened, which they find "very odd." They also said Joe told them Ashlee was "okay" and "stable," even telling them not to worry about it.

WPVI reportedly obtained the hospital's medical record for the incident ... which notes an unidentified mark around her neck and says ... "according to the husband, he found she hanged herself on the door."

April 10

According to the Tanzania outlet ... Ashlee died at the hospital on April 10. And WPVI obtained a report from a second hospital she was allegedly taken to.

This doc lists her "immediate cause of death" as cerebral hypoxia by strangulation and suffocation.

The family tells us ... they haven't heard from Joe since he called to say Ashlee was in the hospital.